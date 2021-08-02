Furkan Işıldar

Hyper-casual Game Ui Design

Furkan Işıldar
Furkan Işıldar
  • Save
Hyper-casual Game Ui Design design typography logo app ux graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hyper-casual Game Ui Design By Me.
I made the logo myself from my #Figma app.Softwares i use,#Figma,#Photoshop

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Furkan Işıldar
Furkan Işıldar

More by Furkan Işıldar

View profile
    • Like