Be The One - Logo

Be The One - Logo clean adobe art illustrator 2d flat minimal illustration brand design logo design music radio iconography logomark graphic design icon vector branding logo design
Logo mark for the BBC's 'be the one' brand - a radio talent competition searching for the next best radio presenter.

