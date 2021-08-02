Atoomi

Dead Cactus drawing natur draw 2d animation artist animation 2d arizona burn sun weather sadness illustration chica climate change desert cacti motion design motion animation
La última gota del desierto 🌵 💀
The last drop of desert🌵 💀

Animation here : https://www.instagram.com/tom_larcet/

I read a news about climate change. Climate change threatening cacti in the Sonoran Desert (Arizona). Cacti are the backbone of an entire ecosystem. They are threatened by buffalo grasses that did not exist before and drink the water.

