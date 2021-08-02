🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello, everyone!
Here is my UI Design for Document Scanner App. The app simply helps you to Scan Document for your regular Uses everyday.
Let me know how do you think about it in the comment below.
Give it "L" if you like it.
Thank you!