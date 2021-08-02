Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sourav Aich

Snapple landing page redesign

Sourav Aich
Sourav Aich
Hire Me
  • Save
Snapple landing page redesign webkits snapple website branding user experience graphic design user interface ice copy illustration landing page redesign juice website snapple web design web site top design uiux ice tea
Snapple landing page redesign webkits snapple website branding user experience graphic design user interface ice copy illustration landing page redesign juice website snapple web design web site top design uiux ice tea
Snapple landing page redesign webkits snapple website branding user experience graphic design user interface ice copy illustration landing page redesign juice website snapple web design web site top design uiux ice tea
Snapple landing page redesign webkits snapple website branding user experience graphic design user interface ice copy illustration landing page redesign juice website snapple web design web site top design uiux ice tea
Download color palette
  1. Artboard – 1@2x.png
  2. Artboard – 2@2x.png
  3. Artboard – 4@2x.png
  4. Artboard – 3@2x.png

❤️ Let me show your feedback and your opinion about this product exploration.
Press "L" to Show Love.
------------------------------------------------
✉️ Available for taking your project
Estimate your project at souravss49@gmail.com
💻 Happy Designing

Artboard – 2@2x.png
900 KB
Download
Sourav Aich
Sourav Aich
Graphic & UX/UI designer
Hire Me

More by Sourav Aich

View profile
    • Like