André Barnett

Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins

André Barnett
André Barnett
Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins
Alternative Movie Poster of the film Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins, specifically of the character “The Baroness". Started in Adobe Fresco and finished in Adobe Illustrator.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
André Barnett
André Barnett
I love to do your illustration. Available for freelance

