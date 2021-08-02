Daniel Isler

Light Bulb Roadmap

Roadmap design for Light Bulb.

The purpose of this design is to communicate past and future action to creative musicians interested and following Light Bulb to show it is a serious application users can trust.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
