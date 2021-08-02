Topographic Map Pattern (now for sale!)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I just added my topographic map pattern to my Creative Market store!
The pattern is available as either a raster or vector download based on your preferences. See additional slides for a look at how the editable layer system can be used to easily create a range of different looks.
It was really challenging creating this pattern, which measures 18x18 inches, and is fully repeatable. I started with real USGS map data from my region in Colorado, but then modified the terrain features and added additional texture.
If you end up using this pattern for a design project, please let me know!