Topographic Map Pattern (now for sale!)

I just added my topographic map pattern to my Creative Market store!

The pattern is available as either a raster or vector download based on your preferences. See additional slides for a look at how the editable layer system can be used to easily create a range of different looks.

It was really challenging creating this pattern, which measures 18x18 inches, and is fully repeatable. I started with real USGS map data from my region in Colorado, but then modified the terrain features and added additional texture.

If you end up using this pattern for a design project, please let me know!