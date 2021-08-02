Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Topographic Map Pattern (now for sale!)

Topographic Map Pattern (now for sale!) camping exploration outdoors adventure wayfinding map contour elevation lines topographic topography mountains
I just added my topographic map pattern to my Creative Market store!

The pattern is available as either a raster or vector download based on your preferences. See additional slides for a look at how the editable layer system can be used to easily create a range of different looks.

It was really challenging creating this pattern, which measures 18x18 inches, and is fully repeatable. I started with real USGS map data from my region in Colorado, but then modified the terrain features and added additional texture.

If you end up using this pattern for a design project, please let me know!

