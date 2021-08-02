The Drop 246 Logo

The Drop 246 is an online business providing weekly videos, "dropping" new information about products and services to their audience.

Their aim is for viewers to find information about locally and regionally made or owned products and services presented in a fun, exciting way.

Since most products are predominately packaged in boxes, we used this as the direction for the mark with a "dropping" visual to compliment the business name and purpose.

Client: The Drop 246

Deliverables: Logo, Brand Identity System

Location: St. Thomas, Barbados

Created: March 2021

See the full case study: The Drop 246

