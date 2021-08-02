The Drop 246 Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The Drop 246 is an online business providing weekly videos, "dropping" new information about products and services to their audience.
Their aim is for viewers to find information about locally and regionally made or owned products and services presented in a fun, exciting way.
Since most products are predominately packaged in boxes, we used this as the direction for the mark with a "dropping" visual to compliment the business name and purpose.
Client: The Drop 246
Deliverables: Logo, Brand Identity System
Location: St. Thomas, Barbados
Created: March 2021
See the full case study: The Drop 246
Instagram — Behance — LinkedIn — Website