Analytics Chart - Daily UI Challenge 018

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbble 👋🏼,
Today it's about my daily UI challenge number 18, and it's about analytics chart.
Hope you like it!
Hit "L" if you like my work! 👍😎
Please give your feedback ✅
Marie-Sara 😉