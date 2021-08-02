Here is the corporate identity for “Dott. Ing. Francesco Di Marco — Studio Tecnico di Ingegneria”, an electronic engineering studio based in Catania, Italy.

The technical character of this engineering segment was the starting point for the development of the visual identity.

The entire engineering process was explored to identify the visual attributes to be associated with the image that the founder wanted to convey. Serious, professional but, at the same time, modern and reliable.

For the logotype design, a structured, modern font was chosen. It imposes itself on the eye of the observer and transmits solidity and safety.

The blue color softens the tones, making the studio image fresh and affordable.

Enjoy full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124029783/Dott-Ing-Francesco-Di-Marco-Brand-Identity