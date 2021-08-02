Olivia Boutch

Daily UI Challenge - 006

Daily UI Challenge - 006 artist music profile 6 unsplash illustration freelance figma design dailyui daily challenge
This is my third time uploading this (lol), previous one I felt had visibility issues with the background.

Task: "Design a user profile and be mindful of the most important data, names, imagery, placement, etc. Is it for a serious profile? A social profile? (It's up to you!)"

Had some fun doing an artist profile in Figma! (All pics are from Unsplash) Feel free to leave a comment!

