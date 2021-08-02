Dye DM14 Landing Page Concept

While working at Dye Paintball, I had the opportunity to work with the team on the release of the innovating DM14 paintball marker. I contributed with ideas ranging from marker color ways, catalog, digital marketing assets and took my first stab at a website landing page. While recently digging through my hard drive, I came across the landing page design and figured why not share with you all.

To be honest the final DM14 debut landing page was a bit different than the presented. Not because it wasn’t a solid direction but it was a valuable learning experience,

due to development we are sometimes limited or hit roadblocks in design… but there is not a problem we can’t solve, I’m always up for the design challenge!