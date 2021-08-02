Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dye DM14 Landing Page Concept

Dye DM14 Landing Page Concept ux concept website paintball site webdesign landingpage ui actionsports design graphicdesign
While working at Dye Paintball, I had the opportunity to work with the team on the release of the innovating DM14 paintball marker. I contributed with ideas ranging from marker color ways, catalog, digital marketing assets and took my first stab at a website landing page. While recently digging through my hard drive, I came across the landing page design and figured why not share with you all.

To be honest the final DM14 debut landing page was a bit different than the presented. Not because it wasn’t a solid direction but it was a valuable learning experience,
due to development we are sometimes limited or hit roadblocks in design… but there is not a problem we can’t solve, I’m always up for the design challenge!

