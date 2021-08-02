Paige Aileen

Classic Disney Treats - Surface Pattern Design

Classic Disney Treats - Surface Pattern Design vector design surface pattern design
"Classic Disney Treats" is a surface pattern design that was made just for fun. I drew the initial motifs in Procreate, placed the layered documents as photos in Adobe Illustrator, and used the image trace function to convert them into vectors.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
