Innovify

My FitScore App Design

Innovify
Innovify
Hire Us
  • Save
My FitScore App Design audio interface personal fitness mobile app design design ux prototyping information architecture graphic design ui user research
Download color palette

Innovify designed and developed this simple and effective ‘personal trainer in your pocket’ mobile app for individuals to workout at home to improve their fitness.

We conducted usability studies with live users to understand their in-workout usage and designed the entire UX to allow them create personalised workout plans with interactive workout screens and audio guidance.

Innovify
Innovify
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Innovify

View profile
    • Like