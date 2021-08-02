My FitScore App Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Innovify designed and developed this simple and effective ‘personal trainer in your pocket’ mobile app for individuals to workout at home to improve their fitness.
We conducted usability studies with live users to understand their in-workout usage and designed the entire UX to allow them create personalised workout plans with interactive workout screens and audio guidance.