Paige Aileen

Cake in Decorated Serif - Hand Lettering

Cake in Decorated Serif - Hand Lettering
"Cake in Decorated Serif" is a hand lettered design that was used for a birthday card. I drew the letters and floral embellishments with pencil and paper, placed a photo of them in Adobe Illustrator, and traced them with the pen tool.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
