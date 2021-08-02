Paige Aileen

Smiley Face in Pastel Rainbow

Paige Aileen
Paige Aileen
  • Save
Smiley Face in Pastel Rainbow pastel rainbow smile pattern design surface pattern design design
Download color palette

"Smiley Faces in Pastel Rainbow" is a surface pattern design that reminds me of the stickers that teachers would place on your homework if you did a good job. It's a very simple design made with basic tools in Adobe Illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Paige Aileen
Paige Aileen

More by Paige Aileen

View profile
    • Like