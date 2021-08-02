Smiley Face in Pastel Rainbow

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Smiley Faces in Pastel Rainbow" is a surface pattern design that reminds me of the stickers that teachers would place on your homework if you did a good job. It's a very simple design made with basic tools in Adobe Illustrator.