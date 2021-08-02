Crevo - Smartwatch ⌚

a new logo design and identity for Crevo Smartwatches is a company specializing in the production of smartwatches only. The idea was to create a logo and identity that expresses activity and thinking about the future because most of the company's target audience is young people.

so I combined some ideas with some things important for the company like GPS feature to be present in the logo and this is the result, the colors were chosen to give feelings such as the future, progress, activity, and vitality.

Feel free to share Your thoughts about the concept, colors, logo structure or whatever is on Your mind.

