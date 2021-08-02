Omair Malik

Moving Towards Sustainability - Path Mobile App

Moving Towards Sustainability - Path Mobile App
A uni project which looks into the use of online deliveries and its impacts on the environment. Path app concept allows you to be more aware of your emissions and allowing you to track them.

