Daddy-o in Bubble Script - Hand Lettering

Daddy-o is a hand lettered design that I made for Father's Day. I drew this design with pencil and paper, placed a photo of the drawing into Adobe Illustrator, and then used the pen tool to trace and refine my drawing. I had a lot of fun experimenting with different types of drop shadows and embellishments.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
