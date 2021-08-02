Daddy-o in Bubble Script - Hand Lettering

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Daddy-o is a hand lettered design that I made for Father's Day. I drew this design with pencil and paper, placed a photo of the drawing into Adobe Illustrator, and then used the pen tool to trace and refine my drawing. I had a lot of fun experimenting with different types of drop shadows and embellishments.