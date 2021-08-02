Pooja Vekariya

Pro Plant wireframe 1.0

Pooja Vekariya
Pooja Vekariya
  • Save
Pro Plant wireframe 1.0 figma flow designsystem ux app flat design ui minimal design ux design ui wireframe
Download color palette

Since wireframes are used in the early design process it is much easier to make changes or implement feedbacks at the wireframing stage, rather than making changes in the final mockup with plenty of visual elements.

Wireframes allow us to map out the functionality of the pages, catch problems early, and save time on revisions later.

Pooja Vekariya
Pooja Vekariya

More by Pooja Vekariya

View profile
    • Like