Planets in Watercolor Space - Surface Pattern Design

Planets in Watercolor Space - Surface Pattern Design planets space design illustration surface pattern design
"Planets in Watercolor Space" is a surface pattern design inspired by the sweet carpets at roller skating rinks. The planets and stars were hand drawn and imported into Adobe Illustrator, image traced, and recolored. The background is a watercolor texture I scanned into Adobe Illustrator, image traced, and recolored.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
