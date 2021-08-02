David Wilder

Your Guy 4 Tech - Styleguide

Your Guy 4 Tech - Styleguide styleguide blue dark branding
Your Guy 4 Tech - Styleguide (Dark)

A Styleguide is very important when launching new brands. And depending on the client's chosen package, they can range from a simple 1 sheet PDF to a much more in-depth document spanning multiple pages and detailing everything from the brand voice to the company's heritage.
~
Rebound of
Your Guy 4 Tech Branding - Logo
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
