Paved with Paws

Paved with Paws custom artwork logo dog illustration comic book
A piece I made for Hendrick & Co. We had a major case of taking in 13 beagles from a testing facility and this designs helped them raise much needed funds. I hope you guys like it!

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
