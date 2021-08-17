Kellie Kowalski
Fuel Made

Freedom Grooming

Kellie Kowalski
Fuel Made
Kellie Kowalski for Fuel Made
Hire Us
  • Save
Freedom Grooming web design ui design ux design ui ux e-commerce shopify
Freedom Grooming web design ui design ux design ui ux e-commerce shopify
Download color palette
  1. FRDM_Dribbble-mobile.jpg
  2. FRDM_Dribbble.mp4
  3. FRDM_Dribbble-desktop.jpg

We did custom design and web development for Freedom Grooming, a men's grooming company that sells grooming kits, skincare, and accessories. For their hero product, the Flexseries Kit, we built a descriptive product page that shares the product benefits, images, videos, FAQs, reviews, and more.

Like what you see? If you're looking for Shopify experts to help you with strategic web design, custom Shopify development, growth strategy consulting, or full-service email marketing, please contact us at https://fuelmade.com/pages/contact to see how we can help.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Fuel Made
Fuel Made
Hi there. We love beautiful, effective, ecommerce design.
Hire Us

More by Fuel Made

View profile
    • Like