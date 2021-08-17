🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
We did custom design and web development for Freedom Grooming, a men's grooming company that sells grooming kits, skincare, and accessories. For their hero product, the Flexseries Kit, we built a descriptive product page that shares the product benefits, images, videos, FAQs, reviews, and more.
Like what you see? If you're looking for Shopify experts to help you with strategic web design, custom Shopify development, growth strategy consulting, or full-service email marketing, please contact us at https://fuelmade.com/pages/contact to see how we can help.