Sam Jones

AllPaws - Pet care range packaging - Part 2

Sam Jones
Sam Jones
  • Save
AllPaws - Pet care range packaging - Part 2 logo illustration hand drawn graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Brief: To create a youthful and playful packaging for a new pet range.
Outcome : After exploring various styles and meetings with the client, we landed on the hand drawn line style that included staff own dogs and utilises the clean pop of colour and a wide range of dog breeds to show the versatility of the product.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Sam Jones
Sam Jones

More by Sam Jones

View profile
    • Like