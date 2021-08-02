AllPaws - Pet care range packaging - Part 2

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Brief: To create a youthful and playful packaging for a new pet range.
Outcome : After exploring various styles and meetings with the client, we landed on the hand drawn line style that included staff own dogs and utilises the clean pop of colour and a wide range of dog breeds to show the versatility of the product.