Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
James Ferrell

TeacherMade app redesign

James Ferrell
James Ferrell
Hire Me
  • Save
TeacherMade app redesign logo ui web
TeacherMade app redesign logo ui web
TeacherMade app redesign logo ui web
TeacherMade app redesign logo ui web
TeacherMade app redesign logo ui web
TeacherMade app redesign logo ui web
TeacherMade app redesign logo ui web
Download color palette
  1. tm-1-worksheet-list@2x.png
  2. tm-2-worksheet-detail@2x.png
  3. tm-3-assignment-detail@2x.png
  4. tm-4-worksheet-edit@2x.png
  5. tm-5-worksheet-edit-field@2x.png
  6. tm-6-submission-review@2x.png
  7. tm-7-player@2x.png

I recently had the pleasure of working with a local Asheville startup called TeacherMade. Their product provides teachers the ability to turn their existing tests and worksheets into interactive digital versions. Given the difficult state of education during COVID times, the product was met with high demand. In their rush to meet the moment, design wasn't the first priority, which is why they brought me in for a complete overhaul.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
James Ferrell
James Ferrell
Hi! I’m a UX developer currently living in Asheville, NC.
Hire Me

More by James Ferrell

View profile
    • Like