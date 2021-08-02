Dashboard Car Rental - RentCAR

RentCAR Dashboard design

.

This project came with a wireframe, with the goal to create a visually captivating and digestible at a glance dashboard's interface design. The main user for this dashboard is a manager or an owner of a car rental, male (30 to 40 y.o), digital literate proficient with Ms. Excel.

Based on the user and goal, This design created with mainly blue and white to keep the professional look and maintain user's familiarity to their daily drive software. Different color is put into the design as the urgency labels to make it digestible at a glance.

.

