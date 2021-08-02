Dashboard Car Rental - RentCAR

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
RentCAR Dashboard design
This project came with a wireframe, with the goal to create a visually captivating and digestible at a glance dashboard's interface design. The main user for this dashboard is a manager or an owner of a car rental, male (30 to 40 y.o), digital literate proficient with Ms. Excel.
Based on the user and goal, This design created with mainly blue and white to keep the professional look and maintain user's familiarity to their daily drive software. Different color is put into the design as the urgency labels to make it digestible at a glance.
Let me know what you think! Thanks
Have a project in mind? Say hi to atniskr@gmail.com
I am available for a project base or remote work position.
Collaboration are welcomed :)