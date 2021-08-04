Creating an audiobook

Raúl Gil
Header illustrations for one of Reedsy's articles on Audiobooks. Specifically about creating one with the help of professional actors/actresses, sound engineers, etc.

Its original palette was warmer, using some sands, browns, greens... but a bit far from Reedsy's corporate palette. So we ended using more blue and slate (images 2-3).

You can read some of the Audiobook-related articles here. Very actionable!

Swipe for details + pencils :-)

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
