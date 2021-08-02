Elliot Rylands

SSCL myHub Search Concierge

Elliot Rylands
Elliot Rylands
Hire Me
  • Save
SSCL myHub Search Concierge dashboard software web website tech product design design ux ui
SSCL myHub Search Concierge dashboard software web website tech product design design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 1.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 2.png

Here's a quick look at an all integrated SSCL myHub search concierge powered by Squiz Funnelback.

✅ Responsive, full viewport takeover
✅ Auto-predictive text input
✅ Meta data suggestions and prompts
✅ Personalised feedback fuelled by SSO (Single Sign On)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Elliot Rylands
Elliot Rylands
Senior Product Designer @ Squiz.
Hire Me

More by Elliot Rylands

View profile
    • Like