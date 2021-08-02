Abiodun Osagie

NATURE ILLUSTRATION

Abiodun Osagie
Abiodun Osagie
  • Save
NATURE ILLUSTRATION graphic design branding ux logo maker logo new nature vector minimal illustration
Download color palette

Saw a design online using a pen tool and i recreated it too using a pen tool am all about learning and advancing my skills any day any time.

Abiodun Osagie
Abiodun Osagie

More by Abiodun Osagie

View profile
    • Like