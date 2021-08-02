Music App - A Dashboard Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey Dribbblers,
Here's a Music App Dashboard I designed. It features different sections such as
the "Top hits", "Recommended Albums", "Top Singles", "Top Albums", and lot's more. If you like it do drop a like or hit the "L" on your keyboard.
Do reachout to me if you need me to help with a project:
raymond.akalonu@gmail.com
Or follow me on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Rayz_of_Diamond