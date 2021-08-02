Bethanie Lunn

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Beth needed a redesign and refresh of her personal site to incorporate her burgeoning mentoring business, so she enlisted me to design her a logo and to revamp the site with a fresh theme and build.