Matthew Rose

Bethanie Lunn

Matthew Rose
Matthew Rose
  • Save
Bethanie Lunn marketing ux ui logo illustration front-end development design branding
Download color palette

Beth needed a redesign and refresh of her personal site to incorporate her burgeoning mentoring business, so she enlisted me to design her a logo and to revamp the site with a fresh theme and build.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Matthew Rose
Matthew Rose

More by Matthew Rose

View profile
    • Like