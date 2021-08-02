Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Graphicrop

Gadget Website Landing Page UI Design

Graphicrop
Graphicrop
  • Save
Gadget Website Landing Page UI Design ui inspiration interface web wireframe website landing page research user ui ux ux ui logo illustration graphic design experience design concept app design app adobe xd
Download color palette

Hi creative people,
Here's a landing page of a gadget website. Feel free to comment and critique.

Graphicrop
Graphicrop

More by Graphicrop

View profile
    • Like