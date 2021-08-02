James Ferrell

E-commerce site for datasets

Despite having been a designer professionally for almost 10 years as of writing, I hadn't had the chance to design an E-commerce site until recently. Datasets are probably less sexy than most products, but the type of person who would buy datasets is likely more excited about looking at numbers than pretty thumbnail pictures anyway. 🙂

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
