During the past year we were proud to work together with the Argentine Olympic Committee in the design and illustration of the study guide for initial level included in the "Olympic Education" program. The Olympic Games and the Olympic Movement promote fundamental values and the Guide provides guidance on how to transpose these Olympic Values didactically to children and adolescents in sport, at school and in life.

The guide is available for free and online, it has guided projects and activities in educational institutions and sports programs.

