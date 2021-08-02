🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
During the past year we were proud to work together with the Argentine Olympic Committee in the design and illustration of the study guide for initial level included in the "Olympic Education" program. The Olympic Games and the Olympic Movement promote fundamental values and the Guide provides guidance on how to transpose these Olympic Values didactically to children and adolescents in sport, at school and in life.
The guide is available for free and online, it has guided projects and activities in educational institutions and sports programs.
Cliente: @coargentina
Dirección de Proyecto: @silviadalotto
Dirección de arte y diseño: @lele.morochx
Ilustración:@juandellacha.ilustra
Animación: @wandaharca
