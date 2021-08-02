Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
125 Years of Shell Singapore

125 Years of Shell Singapore
Shell required a responsive asset which would sit on the Shell Singapore website to show a selection of facts and statistics about Shell’s history in Singapore. I designed and created the asset from scratch with HTML, CSS and JS.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
