Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Freddie Guthrie

A Fluorescent Sky t-shirt

Freddie Guthrie
Freddie Guthrie
Hire Me
  • Save
A Fluorescent Sky t-shirt design branding print merch t-shirt design t-shirt identity logo graphic design typography
Download color palette

T-shirt design concept for A Fluorescent Sky. Hoping to see some of these printed soon! Any feedback is really appreciated.

629cdfe42f882a7a99b43c3dca9f5857
Rebound of
A Fluorescent Sky title treatment
By Freddie Guthrie
Freddie Guthrie
Freddie Guthrie
Identity designer based in Glasgow, Scotland
Hire Me

More by Freddie Guthrie

View profile
    • Like