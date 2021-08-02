Matthew Rose

EF English Live Brand Refresh

ui logo ux marketing front-end development design branding agency
EF English Live required a complete overhaul of their UK website. As part of an in-house team, I worked on wireframes, designs, and created assets with HTML, CSS and JS to be integrated into Adobe Experience Manager.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
