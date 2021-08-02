Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Custom Font

In this project, I made my own font by tweaking an existing font which is not as pleasant looking.

Moral: no one is ugly, it's just about who can see the real beauty hidden inside of you and bring out the best version of you. In some cases, that person could be YOU YOURSELF!

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
