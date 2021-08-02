Friend or Food?: Venus Flytrap Infographic

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
An infographic talking about some newly discovered research from the North Carolina Botanical Garden (at UNC), in collaboration with North Carolina State University, on the Venus flytrap and its pollinators and prey. This was a labor of love, took about a month to work on, and was modeled after plant illustration pages/posters from the 1980s that are starting to grow in popularity today.
To look at the full infographic: endeavors.unc.edu/protecting-an-endemic-gem/