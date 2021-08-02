Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Friend or Food?: Venus Flytrap Infographic

spiders bees insects infographic plant illustration venus flytrap plants illustration education research
An infographic talking about some newly discovered research from the North Carolina Botanical Garden (at UNC), in collaboration with North Carolina State University, on the Venus flytrap and its pollinators and prey. This was a labor of love, took about a month to work on, and was modeled after plant illustration pages/posters from the 1980s that are starting to grow in popularity today.

To look at the full infographic: endeavors.unc.edu/protecting-an-endemic-gem/

