Ryan Kerbs

Northeastern Academy Choir Logo

Ryan Kerbs
Ryan Kerbs
  • Save
Northeastern Academy Choir Logo singing singers sing play music high school academy christian design brand choir graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

A simple logo concept for a New York City high school choir. It combines the simplicity of a play icon with the abstract representation of the arrangement of of coir singers around their choir director.

Ryan Kerbs
Ryan Kerbs

More by Ryan Kerbs

View profile
    • Like