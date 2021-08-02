Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Huggies Pull-Ups "Big Kid Game"

I’ve contributed to multiple projects for Kimberly-Clark, including their Huggies Pull-ups brand. RocketMill created their “Big Kid Game” campaign which included various assets such as this landing page which I built.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
