Vectary 3D Elements Plugin for Figma - Load Frame

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys! This is one of my favourite features of the plugin - loading Frames from Figma on your model or its parts.
Select the particular part of the 3D model you'd like to customize or edit, then easily change its color or texture without having to leave the plugin editor.
Changing between texture or material options with Figma frames is also simpler, so you can easily select from thousands of texture options.
I hope you like it. Happy monday to all of you!
If you want to learn more feel free to visit our website:
Vectary 3D Elements
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.