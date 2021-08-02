Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ondrej Mitko
VECTARY

Vectary 3D Elements Plugin for Figma - Load Frame

Ondrej Mitko
VECTARY
Ondrej Mitko for VECTARY
Hello guys! This is one of my favourite features of the plugin - loading Frames from Figma on your model or its parts.

Select the particular part of the 3D model you'd like to customize or edit, then easily change its color or texture without having to leave the plugin editor.
Changing between texture or material options with Figma frames is also simpler, so you can easily select from thousands of texture options.

I hope you like it. Happy monday to all of you!

If you want to learn more feel free to visit our website:
Vectary 3D Elements

VECTARY
VECTARY
