Abiyasa Adiguna

Extinct Birds of the World: The Museum - Dodo

Abiyasa Adiguna
Abiyasa Adiguna
  • Save
Extinct Birds of the World: The Museum - Dodo dinosaur extinct africa garden wildlife forest science museum dodo birds fauna animals nature vector illustration
Download color palette

First illustration from the "Extinct Birds of the World: The Museum" series I'm planning to do for the next couple of weeks. 🐦🕊

The dodo is an extinct bird species endemic to the island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean. Flightless, closely related to pigeons and doves, dodos were hunted by sailors and invasive species until its extinction in 1662.

Abiyasa Adiguna
Abiyasa Adiguna

More by Abiyasa Adiguna

View profile
    • Like