Abdullah Fahad

Resume Fixing Web landing Page

Abdullah Fahad
Abdullah Fahad
  • Save
Resume Fixing Web landing Page modern website web ux design ui resume job app job web ui resume ui resume web web ui resume fixing web design
Download color palette

This is a Resume Fixing Landing Page. Thanks for watching! I hope you guys like it!

Wanna create something great?
Contact me via:
abdullahal33o7@gmail.com
Skype: alfahad33a7@outlook.com

Abdullah Fahad
Abdullah Fahad

More by Abdullah Fahad

View profile
    • Like