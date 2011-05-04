Ivo Mynttinen

Dark OSX UI

Lately some dark OSX UI's were dribbbled so I thought I could do the same :P By the way, the file is free for download (Adobe Fireworks) on http://fireworkslab.com/2011/04/25/dark-userinterface/
Edit: before telling me that I should credit Jeff Broderick please check dates on my website (or tweets) and his shots. Thanks.

Posted on May 4, 2011
