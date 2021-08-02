RocketMill's Website

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
RocketMill needed a redesign and clean build of their website. As part of the creative team, I contributed towards the site design, as well as being solely responsible of the build of the site and it’s integration into WordPress.