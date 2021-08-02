Fatimah Zarah

Finance Managing web design

Fatimah Zarah
Fatimah Zarah
  • Save
Finance Managing web design logo icon typography vector app branding design ux ui illustration
Download color palette

Hi Friend
In this project I decided to play around with the 3d transform and background blur tools on Adobe XD.
Tell me what you think 😉

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Fatimah Zarah
Fatimah Zarah

More by Fatimah Zarah

View profile
    • Like