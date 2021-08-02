🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Modern Initial R Letter Logo Design
.
Hi, I am gdrony, a Professional Brand identity designer and I have 10+ years of graphic design experience. If you are looking for an amazing and creative logo design for your business/brand/shop then you are on the right person, you will Get a amazing design service from me.
.
Contact: WWW.GDRONY.COM
FOLLOW ME :
facebook
insagram
twitter
behance
dribbble
Thank you
.
Inspired from: Vect+
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.